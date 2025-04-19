Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,311,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,111,000 after buying an additional 116,573 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 186,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $427,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,046.49. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.41 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

