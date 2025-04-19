EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,366 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,366 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $83,910.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,552,297 shares in the company, valued at $75,749,538.91. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, April 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,134 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $71,482.68.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $76,682.09.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,339 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $160,285.59.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $112,595.07.

On Thursday, March 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $75,293.64.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $98,436.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EverCommerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.