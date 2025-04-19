Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,794,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 4,995,785 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Amundi boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

