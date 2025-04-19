Capital International Inc. CA Buys 24,904 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

XOM opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The company has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.