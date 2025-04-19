Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 37,348 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

