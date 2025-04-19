Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

