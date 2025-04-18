Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 7,060 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $188,219.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 447,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,284.60. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,287,786.80.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -142.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KVYO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.