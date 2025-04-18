DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.6 %

DKS stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

