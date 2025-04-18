Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares changing hands.
Lithium X Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.57.
About Lithium X Energy
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium X Energy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.