Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at UBS Group

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KBDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KBDC opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBDC. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 365,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 32.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.