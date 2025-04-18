Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.91% of Innovid as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Innovid by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovid by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,800,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 532,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.