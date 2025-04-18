First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northern Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.12. First Northern Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.01%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

