Capital Square LLC Acquires 720 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $375,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.22 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

