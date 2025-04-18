Synovus Financial Corp Sells 860 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,601,000 after purchasing an additional 551,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,059,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

TSN opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

