Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.27% of Amgen worth $3,182,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Amgen by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Amgen by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

AMGN stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

