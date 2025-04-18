Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,905 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 12.14% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $55,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 164,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.82 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

