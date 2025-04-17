XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $844,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.93 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

