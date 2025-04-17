Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Nuvalent worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $69.97 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,436.38. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $18,896,333.94. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $4,489,350 in the last ninety days. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

