Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Declines By 38.5%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.6 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

AZNCF opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.67. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

