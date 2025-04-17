Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2385 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 5.8% increase from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Prysmian Price Performance
Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $38.06.
Prysmian Company Profile
