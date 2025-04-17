Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2385 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 5.8% increase from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

