First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BNOV opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

