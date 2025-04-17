CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 958 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

