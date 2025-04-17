2,000 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
