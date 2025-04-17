The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$77,805.00 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.87, for a total transaction of C$77,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,512.92. This trade represents a 62.09 % decrease in their position.

North West Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$53.36 on Thursday. The North West Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$55.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North West Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

