WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.08.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
