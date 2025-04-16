Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.26% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.93.

DND stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.10. The company had a trading volume of 92,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.51. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.59. The company has a market cap of C$564.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

