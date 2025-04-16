Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Increases By 91.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

