Scotia Capital Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,651 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 4,039,483 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,641 shares of company stock worth $214,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.2 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.