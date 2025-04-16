Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,704,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.40.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.