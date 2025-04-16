Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.