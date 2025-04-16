RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading Up 31.7% – Still a Buy?

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 31.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. It also operates acute hospitals, medical care centers, and rehabilitation hospitals. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

