Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $165,147.98 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $165,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,797.58. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $878,950.96.

Shares of MLYS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 440,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,614. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLYS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

