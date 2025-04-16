Rep. Carol D. Miller Purchases Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently bought shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PepsiCo stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MATT MILLER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 3/10/2025.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.12.

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

