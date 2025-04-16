Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 562.2% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 562.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWDBY traded up SEK 0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching SEK 22.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,249. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 18.52 and a 1-year high of SEK 26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 21.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.9773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. Barclays cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

