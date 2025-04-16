Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.92. 33,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 129,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBB. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.