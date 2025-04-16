Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHOGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.90 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.87). 1,055,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 862,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.83).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.58. The company has a market cap of £262.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Triple Point Social Housing REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 62.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc will post 6.4980159 EPS for the current year.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

