First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 2.94% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $38,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 115,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

