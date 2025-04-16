Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Up 966.7% in March

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.
Chervon Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHRHF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Chervon has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.
Chervon Company Profile
