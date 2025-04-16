Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Up 966.7% in March

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Chervon Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHRHF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Chervon has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Get Chervon alerts:

Chervon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.