Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 456 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,801 shares of company stock worth $44,134,002. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $392.80 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

