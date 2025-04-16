APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

APG stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

