Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257,280 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

