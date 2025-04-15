VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESPO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.91. 11,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,082. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

