Round Dollar (RD) Trading Down 0% This Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

