ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in ITT stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

ITT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.21. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.13.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

