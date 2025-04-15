iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 234.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 542.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

