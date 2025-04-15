Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,656 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 96,935 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Halliburton worth $33,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

