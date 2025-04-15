Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises accounts for 4.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rush Enterprises worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 475,384 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5,379.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 328,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $10,127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $9,822,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.