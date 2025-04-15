Barclays PLC Has $300.02 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.55% of Travelers Companies worth $300,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $250.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.