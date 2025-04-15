TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Issues Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

TomTom Stock Performance

Shares of TMOAF stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. TomTom has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

