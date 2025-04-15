TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Issues Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
TomTom Stock Performance
Shares of TMOAF stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. TomTom has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
About TomTom
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Safe Stocks to Keep During Tariff Uncertainty
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.