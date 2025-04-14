Truist Financial Lowers THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $72.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W downgraded THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of THO opened at $67.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.